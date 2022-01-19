Performing artists “mobile DJ” gets kicked out of Brimham Rocks

A video from performing artists DJ SUAT has gone viral after he filmed himself as a mobile DJ at Brimham Rocks near Harrogate.

See SUAT | Facebook for more details.

SUAT has over 130K followers and this video has already had over 330K views.

He was asked to leave by National Trust staff for not having permission to film. He was not however rude to the staff, but did ask for clarification as to why he was being asked to leave.

