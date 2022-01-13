There’s still time to take part in the Knaresborough Resident Survey

Following the Government’s announcement to form one unitary authority across North Yorkshire from May 2023, Knaresborough Town Council launched a Resident Survey in December to shape how the town will be run following these changes.

The survey was launched early December and has already received hundreds of responses, with Knaresborough Town Council urging more residents to take part in the survey before it closes on Thursday 27th January.

By taking part in the survey, Knaresborough residents will be able to provide their opinions on living in the town, council services and the future of the Town Council, devolution and tackling climate change, amongst other topics.

The survey should only take around 10 minutes to complete. To take part, please visit www.knaresborough.gov.uk/resident-survey or pick up a paper copy from Knaresborough library.

If you have any questions about the survey, please contact the Town Council on 01423 864080 or email clerk@knaresboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk