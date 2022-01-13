Tesco planning application moves to statutory consultation phase

Harrogate Borough Council has validated the Tesco planning application for a new supermarket on the former gas works site on Skipton Road.
If approved by Harrogate Borough Council, Tesco intends to open this new store in 2023.
The Council is now running its statutory consultation and the public can submit comments from now until 30 January 2022.
The application has been validated (reference number is 21/05436/FULMAJ) and the document can be viewed on the Harrogate website here:
https://uniformonline.harrogate.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R49RY0HYL5400
The pre-application consultation comments have been received an in the Statement of Community Involvement, including a breakdown of responses.
This can be viewed here: https://uniformonline.harrogate.gov.uk/online-applications/files/6E06920D630F6E01FBADB0191A712500/pdf/21_05436_FULMAJ-STATEMENT_OF_COMMUNITY_INVOLVEMENT-7443960.pdf
From the report:
- Respondents were keen to show their support for both the construction of a new supermarket and specifically a new Tesco.
- The main enquiry raised by respondents to the consultation was that the proposals would have a negative impact on traffic.
- In addition, residents considered the delivery of a more local option suitable for a ‘big shop’ as a factor which could help them reduce how far they have to travel and the associated emissions.