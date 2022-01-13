Tesco planning application moves to statutory consultation phase

Harrogate Borough Council has validated the Tesco planning application for a new supermarket on the former gas works site on Skipton Road.

If approved by Harrogate Borough Council, Tesco intends to open this new store in 2023.

The Council is now running its statutory consultation and the public can submit comments from now until 30 January 2022.

The application has been validated (reference number is 21/05436/FULMAJ) and the document can be viewed on the Harrogate website here:

https://uniformonline.harrogate.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R49RY0HYL5400

The pre-application consultation comments have been received an in the Statement of Community Involvement, including a breakdown of responses.

This can be viewed here: https://uniformonline.harrogate.gov.uk/online-applications/files/6E06920D630F6E01FBADB0191A712500/pdf/21_05436_FULMAJ-STATEMENT_OF_COMMUNITY_INVOLVEMENT-7443960.pdf

From the report: