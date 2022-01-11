Knaresborough-built anthropods installed In The Lake District National Park

On a cold, snowy day in early January 2022, the first of two nthropods were delivered and installed at Black Beck Holiday Park, near Ulverston in the Southern Lake District.

Anthropods is the brainchild of Rik Currie, a product designer who previously pioneered innovative design at Ford, Chrysler and Dutch railway company, Nerderlandse Spoorwegen. Designed and built in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, Anthropods has attracted attention from buyers from across Europe and the Gulf States since the Company launched the first prototype Anthropod in September 2018.

Lisa Ripley, Partingtons Holiday Park Manager said: We are the first Holiday Park in the Lake District to offer luxury glamping Anthropods and we can’t wait to welcome our first customers this February. Our Anthropods will sleep four people, the layout will consist of one king size bed and a sofa bed that will convert into bunk beds. All with innovative design and luxury finishes, these two new additions will offer the perfect glamping experience for those customers wishing to re-connect with nature but keep those luxury modern touches.

Rik Currie, Anthropod CEO and Head of Design, said: These latest Bleriot Plus 7.2 metre length models feature all the latest developments and refinements that make our Anthropods so popular,’ ‘They combine LPG gas for heating and cooking plus electrics for lighting and phone charging. We have included for the first time, heated seating in the exterior porch/viewing area complemented with a fold-down drinks table.

In addition, the four berth on-grid Bleriot Plus comes with a full wet room with shower, flushing toilet, heated towel rail and hand basin, kitchen with hob, cooker and fridge, Bluetooth speakers, media area and plenty of storage, ensuring civilized, warm accommodation whatever the weather.