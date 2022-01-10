Harrogate library to have improvement work

A large-scale maintenance scheme is due to be carried out on all three floors of Harrogate library later this month.

The project includes redecoration, the replacement of energy-efficient lighting and remedial damp works.

The library will close at 4pm on Saturday, January 22, and is scheduled to reopen at 9am on Monday, February 7.

Customers will be able to borrow additional books to cover the closure period.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: These much-needed improvements will have lasting benefits to Harrogate library; one of our largest and busiest in the county. Unfortunately the works will cause considerable disruption so a full closure is necessary. We apologise for the inconvenience it will cause to library visitors but we are encouraging people to come and borrow a selection of books to keep them going over the closure period.

The nearest alternative libraries are Bilton & Woodfield Community Library, Starbeck Community Library, Knaresborough Library & Customer Services Centre and Nidderdale Plus Community Library.

Customers can browse, reserve and renew items and access their library account online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries or via the library app.