Planning application approved for significant refurbishment project at the Hydro in Harrogate

Today (6 January), plans to significantly refurbish the Hydro in Harrogate have been approved by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee.

The project, which will start in April, will see the leisure centre extended and refurbished throughout, along with a new 400sqm fitness suite, improved reception and café, an overhaul and upgrade of the existing spin and dance class facilities and improved disabled access.

Outside, the car park will be reconfigured, as well as new bicycle storage and six electric vehicle charging points.

The diving structure will also be replaced so that the facility can continue to create and nurture future Olympians, such as Jack Laugher and Oliver Dingley.

Simultaneously, the existing gas boilers will be replaced with heat pumps, along with the installation of solar panels as well as metering and energy monitoring and control systems.

These energy efficiency measures come following a successful £1.8million bid from the borough council through the government’s public sector decarbonisation scheme. It is anticipated that the carbon footprint for the building will be reduced by up to 60 per cent.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said: I’m delighted that the planning committee has approved the plans to redevelop the Hydro in Harrogate. This multi-million pound refurbishment project will create exciting new opportunities for local people to move more, live well and feel great. Our vision is to create a healthier and more active population that are living longer, more independent and happier lives. And by creating first-class facilities like this we’ll be able to deliver the aims and objectives of Brimhams Active.