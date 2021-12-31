Police release CCTV following assault in a Harrogate bar

Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate.

Manahatta bar, the Ginnel, Harrogate

Between 11.30pm on Friday 03 December 2021 and 0059am on Saturday 04 December 2021

The incident involved the suspect punching the victim a number of times to the face whilst inside the bar

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the male in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC DRYDEN or email leon.dryden@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210254998.





