Tesco’s plan for a new supermarket in Harrogate submitted

Tesco has submitted a planning application for a new supermarket on the former gas works site on Skipton Road.

If approved by Harrogate Borough Council, Tesco intends to open this new store in 2023.

Tesco had previously been awarded planning permission in 2011, but formally said the plans were scrapped in 2016.

This application follows a successful consultation organised by Tesco on the proposals. During the two-week consultation period, the proposals were viewed 1,452 times and 190 people provided feedback.

Over 70% of the respondents supported a new Tesco store in this location with many stating this would meet a need for a better retail offer in the north of the town.

In addition to selling a range of food and non-food goods such as clothing, this store will provide home deliveries and a Click+Collect service. The plans also include a self- service petrol filling station, electric vehicle charging points and covered bicycle parking.

This store will create 100 new jobs.

Andy Boucher, Development Executive at Tesco, said: We are thrilled with the response we have received from local residents to our consultation and I would like to

thank all of those people who took part. Our consultation found a majority of local residents support the proposed new supermarket. We will now be working closely with Harrogate Borough Council and hope to receive planning permission next year.

Related news items from previous application:

Plans Approved for Tesco Superstore in Harrogate — Harrogate Informer (harrogate-news.co.uk)

Plans for a Tesco store on New Park in Harrogate scrapped — Harrogate Informer (harrogate-news.co.uk)