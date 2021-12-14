Soroptimists present over £11,000 to Just’B’

Immediate Past President of SI Harrogate and District, Sandra Frier, was able to present Just’B’s Community and Challenge Events Fundraiser, Sandra Gilbert, with a cheque for over £11000 last week.

President Sandra and members of the Harrogate and District Club had been fundraising for over 18 months, mostly through the restraints of lockdowns, to raise money for the bereavement counselling arm of Saint Michael’s Hospice. From fashion shows through sponsored walks to antique valuations online, Sandra and her team worked incredibly hard to raise this money.

President Sandra said: It felt quite emotional after such a long and difficult period to be able to hand over this money. Our members have worked so hard and been so supportive.







Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.