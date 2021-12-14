Soroptimists present over £11,000 to Just’B’

Immediate Past President of SI Harrogate and District, Sandra Frier, was able to present Just’B’s Community and Challenge Events Fundraiser, Sandra Gilbert, with a cheque for over £11000 last week.
President Sandra and members of the Harrogate and District Club had been fundraising for over 18 months, mostly through the restraints of lockdowns, to raise money for the bereavement counselling arm of Saint Michael’s Hospice. From fashion shows through sponsored walks to antique valuations online, Sandra and her team worked incredibly hard to raise this money.
President Sandra said:
It felt quite emotional after such a long and difficult period to be able to hand over this money. Our members have worked so hard and been so supportive.
Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.
Tony Collins, Chief Executive of Just ‘B’, said:
We are delighted to have had the support of the Harrogate and District Soroptimists and are overwhelmed by the amount raised for our Just ‘B’ services.
“The members have been very creative in finding ways to raise funds during these challenging times and the fashion show, in particular, was a wonderful example of community action, involving volunteers from Saint Michael’s retail shops, Harrogate Grammar School and of course, the Soroptimists.
The money raised could help us in so many ways – from providing one to one bereavement and emotional wellbeing support across our communities, training for our amazing volunteers, therapeutic materials such as books and games, crisis support in schools and also to support our Just ‘B’ community helplines both locally and nationally.