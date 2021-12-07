M&S food store, on Leeds Road in Harrogate, to expand

The Harrogate, Leeds Road M&S food store will expand into the adjacent unit.

M&S Regional Manager, Rona Hulbert said:

We’re delighted to be celebrating our 115th anniversary in Harrogate this month.

M&S has a long and proud history of serving local customers, dating all the way back to the days of the Penny Bazaars, and it’s amazing to reflect on how far we’ve come and how our stores and shopping habits have changed.

With our longstanding commitment to serving local communities and our proud Yorkshire heritage, I’m really excited that we’re looking forward to the future and continuing to invest in Harrogate with our plans for a major extension and refresh of our Oatlands Foodhall on Leeds Road.

These plans are designed to deliver a bigger, better and fresher new-look Foodhall and along with new features in Cambridge Street like our Jaeger concept store, we’ll be able to deliver the very best of M&S for our customers in Harrogate going into the future, with a bigger range of M&S products than ever before.