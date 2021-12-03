North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership launch Christmas Drink / Drug Drive campaign 

“We want you to live” That’s the message from the North Yorkshire’s Road Safety Partnership’s Drink and Drug drive campaign this year.

Every year, there are on average around 1400 people arrested across North Yorkshire for Drink or Drug driving and we know more people tend to drink and drug drive over the festive period.

North Yorkshire Police, along with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and other partner agencies in the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership, are looking to warn motorists of the dangers or Drink and Drug Driving and will take robust steps to ensure those who do take these risks are caught and taken off the roads.

Traffic Officers across the county will be conducting around the clock patrols and breath testing. The campaign runs from 1 December to 1 January 2022.

Sergeant Andy Morton said: A lot of people think police are just interested in catching and arresting as many people as possible for Drink or Drug driving over the festive period. And whilst this is true to an extent, the main priority for us is to keep people alive. That’s why we do the job we do, and why we do these extra patrols. We are trying to prevent people from dying on our roads. We want to catch people who take serious risks by breaking the law in this way, before they kill themselves or someone else. Drink and drug driving kills. It’s that simple. We want you to live and be at home with your loved ones this Christmas.







Tony Peel, Group Manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: This campaign is key to helping ensure we drive home the message that Drink and Drug driving kills. The York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership will work together throughout December to educate and engage as many people as possible with an aim of making our roads safer for all users. None of us want people to die on our roads. So, my message is don’t take that risk and make sure you’re safe this festive season.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: We recognise that many of us enjoy a drink during the festive period. However, it’s very easy to misjudge if it’s safe to get in the car and drive after doing so. Just one large glass of wine or a pint of beer can take at least two hours to leave your body before it’s safe to drive again. We encourage people to stay safe by leaving the car at home and arranging alternative means of transport or designating an alcohol-free driver for the evening. We have all seen or heard the devastating consequences of drink or drug driving; please don’t put yourself or your loved ones at risk.





