Appeal to locate wanted men with links to Harrogate

Officers believe the men could be in the Harrogate area. West may also be in Leeds.

20-year-old Leeds man, Ainsley West, who has strong links with Harrogate, and

18-year-old Harrogate man Luke Gibson are wanted in connection with a serious assault in Boroughbridge earlier this month.

19-year-old Harrogate man William Smythe is wanted for failing to attend court for drug offences.

Significant enquiries have been ongoing to locate the trio and the force is now issuing an appeal to anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to come forward with information.

If you see any of them, or have any info about where they are, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245826 for West and Gibson or 12210248895 for Smythe.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.