Former professional football player and manager, Chris Kamara, officially switched on the Wetherby Christmas lights – 25 November 2021.

Knaresborough lights are being switched on this evening (26 November 2021) – event from 5:30pm with lights being switched on at 6:30pm.

Starbeck has their Christmas lights being switched on, on Saturday 27 November 2021) – event from 2pm until 6pm, with the lights on at 6pm