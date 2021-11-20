Starbeck Tandoori in Harrogate wins Best Indian Restaurant in the county at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards

Starbeck Tandoori, in High Street, won Best Indian Restaurant in the county at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards.

Held at Mayfair Venue in Romford, Essex on Monday (November 15), the prestigious annual awards celebrate the very best curry eateries in the UK and the talented, hardworking people behind them.

More than 200 restaurants and takeaways serving curries, from Indian to Thai, were nominated for this year’s awards. A panel of expert judges travelled around the country to find out who offered the finest cuisine, customer service and atmosphere, before picking the winners.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were set up in 2015 by Bangladeshi chef Shorif Kahn, who has 20 years of industry experience behind him. He has cooked for a number of well-known figures, including Theresa May.

Shorif said it was more important than ever to celebrate excellence in the industry, when so many restaurants had been badly hit by the pandemic: After such a difficult period for restaurants up and down the country, it feels fantastic to be able to showcase and celebrate some of the most talented and hardworking people in our industry. Not only do these businesses contribute a huge amount to the UK economy, they’re also loved by their communities. It’s wonderful to see them all open again and thriving.

