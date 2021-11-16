In pictures: Keith Tordoff on the campaign trail for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner office in North Yorkshire

//

Keith Tordoff MBE is standing again for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner role for North Yorkshire.

Voting will take place on the 25 November 2021.

Keith Tordoff is an independent candidate, meaning that he is financing the campaign himself and is not tied to any political party and the agenda of that party.

As an independent candidate he is running an impressive campaign, and engaging with the public, and working hard to understand what issues are important to them.

From a reporting balance, we have found it very difficult to engage with many of the candidates.

Perhaps this explains the situation:

  • Keith Tordoff has worked very actively worked with the press
  • Awaiting a date for an interview with the Conservative Party candidate, Zoe Metcalfe
  • No contact received back from the Labour Party candidate, Emma Scott-Spivey
  • Hannah Barham-Brown, Women’s Equality Party, has agreed to an interview later this week
  • James Barker, Libdem, has agreed to an interview later this week


Friday 12th November, Keith Tordoff having lunch with worshippers following Friday prayers at Skipton Mosque
Following joining in Friday prayers at Skipton Mosque, Keith Tordoffwas honoured to be invited by the Imam to address the worshippers about how if elected I would work with them. I talked about challenging racism and working together to provide opportunities to encourage social cohesion.
As the Independent candidate Keith Tordoff has hired a digital advertising van to try to publicise my campaign messages. Photographed at Scarborough after visiting Filey and before going to Whitby
Keith Tordoff The digital ad van in Whixley village where houses have had were having campaign leaflets delivered
The digital ad van in Whixley village where houses have had were having campaign leaflets delivered
Keith Tordoff with Independent Councillor Mark Warters of Osbaldwick Parish Council outside Murton Parish Chapel
Tordoff - Ad Van coming into Filey
The Ad Van in Whitby
York Outer Ring Road
York Outer Ring Road

