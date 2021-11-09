Virgin Media O2 connects Harrogate to gigabit broadband – spearheading the UK’s gigabit charge

Thousands of homes in Harrogate can now access Virgin Media O2’s gigabit network,

offering average speeds of 1,130Mbps – 21 times faster than the regional average

Knaresborough, Killinghall and Pannal all now gigabit ready

Gigabit speeds enable consumers to send and receive large files, download TV shows, films and computer games in seconds

Virgin Media O2 is spearheading the UK’s gigabit charge with gigabit speeds available to more than 90% of its network with its entire footprint of 15.5 million homes set to be upgraded before the end of 2021

Virgin Media O2 has today added thousands of homes in Harrogate to its gigabit network, connecting areas in and round the town to broadband speeds 21 times faster than the local average.

Virgin Media’s next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, Virgin Media O2 has upgraded thousands of homes in Knaresborough, Killinghall and Pannal to gigabit speeds.

More than 14.3 million homes in all four UK nations are now able to access Virgin Media’s Gig1 service, making the operator by far the largest gigabit broadband provider in the UK.

By the end of 2021, Virgin Media O2 will deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of more than 15.5 million homes.

The average (median) broadband speed in Harrogate is 51.9Mbps. Source: Ofcom, Connected Nations Report 2020, published 17 December 2020.

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK with Harrogate the latest area to benefit. We’re now within touching distance of bringing future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network. With our gigabit rollout progressing at an unmatched pace, and Harrogate residents set for a speed boost, we’re building the next-generation broadband network that’s ready for the technology of tomorrow.







Virgin Media O2 upgrading the UK to gigabit speeds

As part of its mission to upgrade the UK, the company has committed to invest at least £10bn over the next 5 years in the UK and, building on the success of its existing fibre network expansion activity, is actively exploring options to go further and faster by deploying fibre to millions of additional homes across the country.

This investment includes an accelerated monthly rollout of gigabit speeds to multiple locations across the UK between now and the end of the year.

Virgin Media O2’s gigabit expansion was recently celebrated by Government as it revealed that half of UK premises can now access gigabit speeds, in large part thanks to Virgin Media O2’s private investment.

Virgin Media O2 has also recently announced its intention to upgrade its fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) with completion in 2028.

This technology is capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds meaning Virgin Media O2 will build on its existing leadership position today and be well equipped for the decades ahead as the demand for speed and capacity continues to rise.

Gig1 – faster speeds, new router and competitive pricing

Customers taking Gig1 will benefit from Virgin Media’s gigabit capable router – the Hub 4. The router features Intelligent WiFi firmware to provide speedy and reliable connectivity throughout customers’ homes.

The Hub 4 boasts more antennae than its predecessor, the Hub 3, meaning it can manage multiple devices at the same time around the home which can all share the hyperfast speeds.

Gig1 customers can also take their connectivity to the next level with Intelligent WiFi pods which are available at no extra cost. The pods can help tackle WiFi blackspots around the home, providing faster and more reliable speeds in hard-to-reach spots.

In addition, Virgin Media O2 recently launched its first ever joint product, Volt, enabling customers to supercharge their services and reap extra rewards simply by being customers of both Virgin Media and O2.

Alongside double mobile data, roaming in 75 countries and up to £150 off a connected device, new and existing customers who take a Virgin Media broadband service and an eligible O2 Pay Monthly plan will receive a broadband speed boost to the next tier available – meaning customers on a 500mbps Virgin Media package could be boosted to Gig1 at no extra charge. Customers can find out more and buy Gig1 at https://www.virginmedia.com/broadband/gigabit