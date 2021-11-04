Paintings fly out of the Mercer gallery

Harrogate-based artist Balbinder Broadbent’s new paintings are proving to be one of the fastest-selling exhibitions ever held at the Mercer Gallery – One third of the exhibits sold out during the first three weeks of the exhibition.

‘People seem to love Balbinder’s use of strong, vibrant colour’, says curator Karen Southworth. ‘The paintings are joyful, you can almost feel an energy surge from them!’

Originally from Leeds, Balbinder graduated with a BA Hons degree in Fine Art, Printmaking from the School of Art in Hull. This was followed by an MA in Fine Art, Painting from the University of East London. She is one of Yorkshire’s most interesting abstract painters and has been a regular exhibitor and prize-winner in the Harrogate Open Exhibition.

Throughout the last year of lockdown, Balbinder has been creating new paintings, which are shown for the first time in this exhibition. She’s chosen to title the exhibition ‘Distillation’ as this period has seen a process of refining and clarifying her signature visual language of distinctive forms and marks. She has also returned to printmaking after a long break, creating a stunning series of monochrome drypoint etchings.

Distillation: New work by Balbinder Broadbent

Showing until 9 January 2022 at the Mercer Gallery

Open Tuesday to Saturday 10.00 – 16.00

Admission is free

Balbinder Broadbent talking about her career and the exhibition.