MP welcomes hospitality boost in Budget

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, has welcomed measures to boost the hospitality industry. The measures announced by Chancellor and fellow North Yorkshire MP, Rishi Sunak, include halving business rates for the vast majority of retail, hospitality and leisure businesses.

Mr Jones commented:

What a tremendous boost this is for our area. Our local economy largely depends on business and leisure tourism with thousands of jobs underpinned by the industry.

We have started our recovery from the pandemic well with the Convention Centre performing strongly and hotels and guest houses reporting high rates of occupancy. This is good news but we need to consolidate that progress and give the hospitality industry every opportunity to grow.

That is why I support the measures announced in the Budget. Taken with Small Business Rate Relief this represents a cut to business taxes of around £7 billion with over 700,000 businesses being eligible.