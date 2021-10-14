Apple Day celebrations at the Great Yorkshire Showground

Children from across Yorkshire have enjoyed a taste of the nation’s rich apple growing heritage at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

Around 150 primary school children from across the county heard all about the versatile fruit which is believed to have first been cultivated in British orchards by the Romans.

Apple juicing and baking workshops with the Sellers family from East Yorkshire’s Side Oven Bakery brought the topic to life as children learned valuable lessons about food production, preparation and the role of a fruit which is rich in vitamin C as part of healthy, balanced diets.

The Showground’s orchard is the perfect base for a day of celebration which has been part of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s educational activities since 2015.







Nigel Pulling, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society said: It’s important to teach children about where their food comes from, and the role British producers play in growing our food as part of the way they care for the countryside. We hope all the children who joined us for Apple Day had a great time and have left with a little bit more of an understanding about a delicious seasonal food we produce in our country.

More than 7,500 varieties of apple are grown worldwide. The Showground’s orchard is a showcase of varieties grown in Yorkshire, comprising of the 16 different varieties which make up the Yorkshire Heritage Collection, including Flower of the Town, Ribston Pippin and Dog’s Snout.

Schoolchildren who took part in Apple Day yesterday (Wednesday 13 October 2021) were from: Crossley Street Primary in Wetherby, Southroyd Primary, Pudsey, Fieldhead Carr Primary in Whinmoor, Leeds, and All Saints Church of England Primary, Kirkby Overblow, near Harrogate.

The educational event is run in conjunction with Clifford Cain, whose Doncaster-based business Fruitscape educates and promotes fruit growing across the UK.

Lynda Dodson, class teacher at Crossley Street Primary School, Wetherby said: We have had a really fun-filled morning. Who knew there was so much to find out about apples? We have loved tasting, juicing and baking apples picked in the Showground’s orchard.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society is passionate about educating future generations about all aspects of farming, food and the countryside. As a registered charity, it may be best known as the organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show, but it also offers a range of year-round educational events, shows and courses, including Farm to Fork visits, Countryside Days in June, and free outdoor education training for teachers.

For more details about educational opportunities offered by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, visit www.yas.co.uk/education