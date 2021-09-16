MP supports Macmillan’s Coffee Morning in Parliament

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate & Knaresborough has raised a mug in support of Macmillan’s Coffee Morning and is encouraging his constituents to do the same.

Now in its 30th year, the charity fundraiser usually sees millions of pounds donated every year to help support people affected by cancer.

Every 90 seconds someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer. The money raised helps fund Macmillan services like the 6,400 famous Macmillan Nurses or their free support line, that makes sure people with cancer can get the physical, emotional and financial support they need.

This year is more important than ever to support Macmillan’s flagship Coffee Morning, one of the UK’s longest-running fundraising events. Due to coronavirus the event is facing a staggering 71% income drop of £20 million, the cost of more than 350 Macmillan specialist cancer nurses in England for a full year. A fundraising fall of this magnitude could risk more than 80,000 cancer patients missing out on support from a Macmillan nurse next year.

This year fundraisers who are unable to hold safe and socially distanced events can also sign up for the first ever Coffee Morning Challenge, tackling a run, walk or cycle to raise cash. Others are taking to social media and raising a mug for people living with cancer, while donating and using the hashtag #raiseamug.







However you choose to support Macmillan and Coffee Morning, you can visit: https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk

Speaking about their support for the annual fundraising event, Andrew Jones MP said: Macmillan Cancer Support is out there in our communities, offering personal, one-to-one care and support to people living with cancer and to their loved ones, and that’s why I am raising a mug and supporting coffee morning. Like so many other things at the moment, coronavirus is presenting a huge challenge to charities like Macmillan and it is having a worrying impact on the amount of money that is being raised. I’m proud to raise a mug today to support the event, to encourage donations and help let people know that while it might be different, virtual and socially distanced this year, coffee morning is still going ahead. There couldn’t be an easier or more fun way to raise money for people with cancer – people, who in the current crisis, need the support of their local communities more than ever before.