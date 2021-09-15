Harrogate Film Festival launches pop-up Festival for the end of the month

Harrogate Film Festival has a pop-up version of its 2021 Festival to be held in-person between 28 September – 3 October 2021.

The global independent filmmaker’s competition, recently voted as one of the “Top 100 worldwide” by filmmakers, has nine screenings on offer, including short films with Drama, Comedy, Horror, Romance and Documentary all on the bill – all taking place at Cold Bath Brewing Co.

With over 500 submissions from 70 countries submitted, the online version of the Festival saw a high-quality array of films as it showcased the next generation of talent across the globe.

There is also a 30th anniversary screening of the Oliver Stone directed film JFK with an exclusive Q&A with the legendary Hollywood director – a real coup for the Festival.

Festival Director, Adam Chandler, said: We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming Oliver Stone to the Harrogate Film Festival. JFK is an amazing piece of cinema that set a high bar for the political thrillers that followed it.

There are also independent feature films shown in collaboration with Harrogate Film Society as part of the events.

The Festival, now a staple in Harrogate’s cultural calendar, welcomes back partners including Raworths Solicitors and Leeds Beckett University’s Northern Film School to develop community engagement initiatives, events and education.







Annabelle Pangborn, Head of Subject at Leeds Beckett University and Director of the Northern Film School, said: We are thrilled to once again work in partnership with The Harrogate Film Festival following last year’s success. The partnership has already proved to be a wonderful platform for budding filmmakers to exhibit the latest in innovation across the industry as well as network with industry professionals. It’s also a great opportunity for us to showcase the talent here at the Northern Film School as we continue to help develop filmmakers of the future.

The partnership, now in its second year, comes just as the university has opened its new £80 million-pound Leeds School of Arts development in the heart of the city where the Northern Film School will be housed.