Hundreds enjoy Almsford Community Fun Day

Almsford Community Fun Day took place in Harrogate on Sunday, 12 September 2021.

The event was opened at 1pm by Andrew Jones MP, and featured a main entertainments’ marquee, a childrens’ entertainment marquee, a BBQ, along bouncy castles, and many community stalls.

The Girl Guides had a popular stand, raising money for the new Birk Crag Centre, and the Saints Community Library were selling books that wouldn’t fit into their phone box library.

There was a range of entertainment, from a magic show for the children to St Aelreds Irish dancers and top quality music acts such Dan Burnett and the Night Jars.

Anna Woollven said: We were delighted to welcome so many people down to our Fun Day yesterday to enjoy our entertainment line-up and celebrate our local community. Thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, community organisations, entertainers and, most of all, to our visitors who played such an important part in making the event such a success.











