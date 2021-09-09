Local MP welcomes temporary Bilsdale transmitter replacement

Local MP, Andrew Jones, has today welcomed the installation of a temporary tv and radio transmitter located at Sutton Bank. The installation has resulted in the return of tv and radio to thousands of homes across Harrogate & Knaresborough and North Yorkshire after weeks of outage following the fire on the North York Moors.

Andrew Jones met with Arqiva – owners of the Bilsdale mast – yesterday who confirmed the temporary installation. The next stage of the plan is to build an 80 metre-high temporary mast on land near the existing mast at Bilsdale. This land is protected land and land ownership and permissions have been causing delays. It is expected that the Bilsdale mast will need to be taken apart and removed.