Carer helps local lady take on the Nidderdale charity walk

Staff and two residents at non-for-profit organisation, Harrogate Neighbours took part in the 27th Nidderdale charity walk organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate on Sunday 5th September.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to complete a route that suits their ability, with the toughest trek being 26 miles. 49 year old, Susie Shorrock a resident at Harrogate Neighbours completed the 4 mile route with her carer, Stacey Donnelly by her side. Susie who is visually impaired said, “I was really excited to do the walk, it was good and challenging in some places, particularly getting over the styles, but I had help from Louise and my carer Stacey. We had lots of laughs and giggles along the way and we also saw some cows and sheep.”

Some 19 staff, families, residents and colleagues from Harrogate Neighbours took on the Nidderdale Charity Walk and have raised to date over a £1,000 which will go towards a new sensory garden at The Cuttings – an extra care facility run by Harrogate Neighbours.

Speaking on behalf of Harrogate Neighbours, CEO, Sue Cawthray said: This is the first year we have taken part in the charity walk and we are delighted its back this year. It was a fantastic day out and we are so proud of Susie and her carer for taking on the 4 mile challenge and completing it with flying colours. She’s an inspiration to us all and we thank her, Michael also a resident at Harrogate Neighbours and everyone for taking part. We’ve got some exciting plans for the gardens at The Cuttings, including a sensory area, orchard, bird watching area and pond which the funds raised will go towards.

To help support Harrogate Neighbours through volunteering, donating, fundraising, sponsoring an event or to join the team please visit www.hnha.co.uk or call 01423 888777.