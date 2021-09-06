Harrogate College launching new network to create employer-led curriculum

Businesses are being offered a chance to help create the workforce they need – by joining the Harrogate College Employers’ Network.

The network will be launched on Thursday 21 October 2021.

The college wants to hear from local employers about the exact skills they need so that it can tailor its courses accordingly.

Principal of Harrogate College Danny Wild, who will be taking part on the day, said the aim of the new network was to deliver a truly employer-led curriculum.

Tailoring courses to match the needs of our community

Danny Wild said: We value the input of local employers and believe they should help shape our curriculum so they can access the skills and training they need now and in the future. That is why we are launching the Harrogate College Employers’ Network. This is an opportunity for employers to influence the content of our courses so that they get the skilled employees they need coming through. We are launching this network to serve and match the needs of our community and hope lots of local businesses will join up, contribute and reap the benefits.







Performance and Projects Coordinator at Harrogate College, Holly Hansen-Maughan, said: The network will be an opportunity for employers to influence the content of the college’s courses so that they are provided with what they need. Joining involves participating in discussion groups quarterly and brings with it a multitude of benefits, including free advertising and promotion across the college’s media platforms and events.

Network members will also get:

Discounts on courses for their business

The chance to explain the skills they need, and to provide feedback on training

Invitations to stakeholder networking events

The opportunity to recruit students directly into their business from the courses they helped to design

The initiative coincides with the Government’s drive to ‘level up’ skills across the country, as outlined in the Skills and Post-16 Education Bill.

A key part of the Bill, as outlined by Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan, is to ensure that the education and training that is on offer ‘meets the needs of employers and local communities’.