Commissioner welcomes commitment to pet abduction offence

Estimates suggest that around 2,000 incidents of dog theft were reported to police forces across England and Wales in 2020.

In response to the thefts, a taskforce was setup and it has now recommended a number of interventions to the 3 Secretaries of State for Defra, the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice. See Pet theft taskforce report – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

A new ‘pet abduction’ offence will recognise that animals are different from inanimate objects through the creation of a new criminal offence, or through a change to sentencing practice.