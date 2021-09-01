Launch of Don’t Wait for A Fire Campaign

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have come together with North Yorkshire County Council’s Living Well team and Age UK to produce a video to highlight how joint working can help vulnerable members of our communities. The video describes a real-life example of how, by working together, we were able to offer support and help to an individual.

The hope is that this video will make people think about their own friends and family or even next-door neighbours who might benefit from some help, either from the fire service or from other agencies.







Adam Farrow, Watch Manager for Prevention from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: People tend to think of the fire service in terms of responding to incidents, but we offer much more than that, including Safe and Well Visits. During these visits we can provide advice and guidance on fire safety and also signpost people to where they can get health and wellbeing advice. In some cases, we can make referrals to other agencies like North Yorkshire County Council’s Living Well team, and they can also make referrals to us if they think someone would benefit from fire safety advice. If you know someone who would benefit from this advice or from the services offered by Living Well or Age UK please get in touch. Don’t wait for a fire!

Cllr Michael Harrison, Executive member for Adult Services and Health Integration from North Yorkshire County Council said: Partnership work is the key to getting the best support possible for people in the community and this video demonstrates the power of partnership work at its best. By working together we ensure people receive the best support possible. Living Well was introduced to help residents maintain their independence while keeping safe and this video helps us to do so.

Hayley Kitching – Regional Services Manager for Harrogate and South Craven for Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington said: Raising awareness of what we do in the local community and how we work together is important to us because we rely heavily on the public to look out for their friends, family and neighbours. We know that people are not always aware of the ways in which we can help and how they, or others, can access a range of community support services that support them to live independently and safely at home.

You can book a Safe and Well Visit on the fire service website at https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/your-safety/book-a-visit/