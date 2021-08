The Harrogate Car Enthusiasts Show and Family Fun Day has raised £1240 for the Yorkshire Air ambulance.

The event took place today (30 August 2021) at the Harrogate Rugby Club and featured customised cars, classics and supercars.

Special mention goes to Barry Busby from the Harrogate Car Enthusiasts Club, who had put a lot of time and effort both before, and on the day.

Also, the event couldn’t have gone ahead without the support of the Harrogate Rugby Club.