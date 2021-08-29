The sun shone last Wednesday (25 August 2021) at Pannal for the Harrogate RUFC Annual Golf Day.

A strong field of 20 teams of four competed for the coveted silverware. Victory went to the Pannal Men’s Captain, Andy North, who had assembled a team comprising fellow former Morley RUFC legends in Kenyon, Lazenby and O’Neill, which just edged out Lawrie McWilliams’ SagaLager outfit in a tense finish.

Both teams were locked on 97 points, but a late surge saw North’s men take home the spoils on the back nine count-back. Previous winners, Howard Illingworth’s Northern Energy, took third place with a highly creditable 93 points.

Former ‘Gate ace Callum Irvine recorded a remarkable eagle on the 9th and Simon Grafton took the prize for nearest to the pin in two on the 18th.

However, the big story of the day came at the par three 10th, where Mike Cowling’s team mate Jim Hart hit his first ever hole-in-one at the age of 83.

A delighted Jim received his bottle of champagne at the evening awards dinner, which was superbly hosted by Pannal GC. Past Gate Captain, Simon Croft of FSS called the auction, with the former football referee Kevin Lynch officiating as MC and entertaining the guests in his customary inimitable style.

Thanks were given to former Harrogate player Martin Boyle for once again organising a very enjoyable day.