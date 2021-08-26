New CEO for Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC have said that Sarah Barry will be the new Chief Executive Officer from 13 September 2021.

Chairman Irving Weaver, said: Sarah joins with a wealth of experience and business acumen in leading a team, with twenty five years growing a successful media business at Stray FM. It is an exciting time as fans return to football and with Harrogate Town’s first full season with fans in Football League Two and I am delighted that Sarah is going to join us in a new role as Chief Executive Officer.

Harrogate born, Sarah began her career in advertising sales at the Yorkshire Post straight after leaving university. In 1994, she joined Harrogate’s first radio station, Stray FM in its infancy and this was the start of a varied management career in commercial radio across Yorkshire within the Minster Sound Radio Group, Guardian Media Group (GMG), The Local Radio Company (TLRC) and lastly, UKRD Group Ltd.

Sarah returned to Stray FM and became Managing Director. Stray FM became one of the UK’s most successful commercial radio stations of its size through expansion into the Yorkshire Dales and pioneering new innovative digital ideas, evolving into a multi-media platform business.







In 2016, Sarah was awarded “Harrogate Ambassador of the year” at the Hospitality and Tourism Awards for her contribution to the Harrogate District, promoting the Town and its people. This was encapsulated within the area’s “Local Hero Awards” which she founded and organised annually.