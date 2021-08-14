Emergency Services Training Exercise in Harrogate – 15 August 2021

On Sunday 15 August 2021, from 10am to 1pm, emergency services will be running a training exercise around the Park Parade area of Harrogate to test operational procedures.

This means that there will be a large number of emergency vehicles in the area, including the new 45m aerial ladder platform from Harrogate fire station.

The surrounding roads may become congested, so the area should be avoided during the time the exercise takes place.

They are also asking local residents to not park around the entrance to Park Place. Some areas may be coned off prior to the exercise to prevent parking.

As part of the exercise, crews will carry out simulated incidents and this may involve use of cosmetic smoke from a high rise building at Park Place Apartments.

The training will allow the testing of new equipment and procedures to enhance our response to incidents in high rise buildings.

People are being asked to not gather to watch the exercise.