Ripon Grammar School GCSE Results

THE future is looking bright for hard-working Ripon Grammar School students celebrating top GCSE results.

Despite the disruption to their education and the challenges of the pandemic, students were delighted to be rewarded for their efforts and motivation over the past two years.

More than 70% of all grades awarded were 9-7s (the equivalent of A*-As) with an outstanding 97.2% being 9-5 (A-Bs).

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said: After a difficult two years of study we are delighted with this excellent set of results. Our students have shown great resilience and determination to secure the grades they need for the next phase in their path of life-long learning.

Among the top performers were Sam Cann and Amelie Mallon, who were on cloud nine after achieving ten of the very top grade 9s, the equivalent of exceptionally high A*s.

A further five pupils – Benedict Dunn, Carrie Chapman, Matilda Lee, Ruby Todd and Aleena Alan – scored a clean sweep of 9-8(A*) grades, with the 132-strong year group achieving an impressive total of 661 9-8(A*) grades between them.







More than 46% of students at RGS, consistently the North’s top performing state school, collected nine or more grades 9-7(A*-A)s.