Arqiva give an update in Bilsdale Transmitter

Arqiva have given a brief update on the way forward following the fire at the Bilsdale Transmitter near Northallerton.
The transmitter transmits ITV Tyne Tees and BBC North East and Cumbria to parts of the North East. It was build in 1969 and provides Freeview TV and radio to around 1million people.
A spokesperson for Arqiva said:
Following the incident at Bilsdale yesterday (10/08/21) our teams continue to work with the emergency services to ensure the safety of the site.
We have started the process to gradually restore services using a combination of temporary structures and existing infrastructure elsewhere in the region, and will be moving through this process as quickly and safely as possible.
We will continue to share updates as we have them.