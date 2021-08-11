Further update from Arqiva on Bilsdale transmitter, some TV and Radio now restored

Latest update from Arqiva (11 August 2021 at 22:00):

There is continued disruption to services in North East England due to a fire at Bilsdale transmitter. We are working to restore services as quickly and safely as possible.

Engineers are working to gradually restore services as quickly and safely as possible. Some viewers in Hartlepool, Redcar and the eastern edges of Middlesbrough may start to see some services restored this evening. You may need to retune your TV to restore services. To find out more about retuning watch our handy retune videos.

The task to reinstate all the services that were available from a 1,000ft mast is a complex one and we are working hard to get as many services back up as quickly as we can.

As of 1900hrs on 11/08 we have been able to provide some TV and BBC Radio Tees services for hundreds of thousands of people in the area.

We are assessing all options open to us but the process is a gradual one. We apologise for the inconvenience, but ask that you bear with us as our teams work hard to deliver solutions for as many people as possible as quickly and safely as we can.