Rossett School’s A level students celebrate achievements

Rossett School’s headteacher has praised students for their amazing achievements after the post-16 results were announced this morning.

Helen Woodcock said all Year 13s had done incredibly well during a challenging year and under a system based on teacher assessed grades against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools and colleges as results vary across the country as a result of the pandemic.

Ms Woodcock said: We are so proud of each and every one of our Year 13 students for meeting the challenges of this year with determination and resilience, and are delighted that they have been rewarded with such excellent and thoroughly-deserved results. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.

With students making their way to university to study a variety of subjects, from Aeronautics to Physics with Photonics, via Law and Literature, there were notable success stories against a backdrop of real challenge this year.







Luke Hogan and Karthik Krishnan with three A* and one A grade each, are heading respectively to the University of Warwick (Engineering) and to Imperial College, London (Aeronautical Engineering) to continue their studies. Sophie Westwood, an all-round performer in the arts and member of the Sixth Form leadership team, is off to

The University of Edinburgh to study English Literature following her three A* and Distinction* grades. Olivia Woodhead supported other students through lockdown with weekly welfare challenges to maintain good mental health and community spirit, and we are pleased that her 3 A* will enable her to develop these leadership skills further in a Management degree.

Some students chose to use these uncertain times to defer from university in order to develop their entrepreneurial skills. Megan Shortell’s company – set up in lockdown – has provided her with a profitable business to add to excellent Distinction and Distinction* grades in her vocational qualifications.

Mr Stone, Deputy Headteacher, said: Rossett School followed national advice in creating a robust system for allocating grades to produce the fairest and most accurate results, using a range of evidence to reach a holistic judgement for each student. This included formal assessments under exam conditions, a selection of class and homework, coursework, and a practical performance in some subjects.

Mr Royles, Associate Deputy Headteacher, added the mental wellbeing of all students had also been a big focus, with support given throughout the year during whole school assemblies, PSHE sessions and activities for Children’s Mental Health Week.

In light of the ever-changing Covid-19 situation, students received their results by email with additional in-school support provided for those who needed help and guidance about their next steps. Remote and face-to-face appointments were also available with members of staff, the leadership team and careers advisors.