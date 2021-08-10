Harrogate students celebrate star-studded A-level results

Harrogate students at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) celebrated top A-level results today (Tuesday August 10).
Isobel Guggenheim and Adam Sidhom, both from Harrogate town, scooped three straight A*s, with Isobel notching them up in biology, chemistry and physics, and Adam in biology, chemistry and government and politics.
Alyssa Miller, from Beckwithshaw, achieved A*s in art and design and business studies, plus an A in psychology, while Jonathan Townsend, from Kirkby Overblow, gained A*s in business studies and economics and an A in geography.
More than half (58 per cent) of students at GSAL achieved the top grades of three As or more, with 17 students gaining 4 A*s and a further 22 achieving at least three A*s.
- 40 per cent were passes at A*
- 2 per cent of grades were at A*and A
- 88 per cent of grades were at A*-B
Principal Mrs Sue Woodroofe said:
This year has seen our young people grow in confidence and resilience as they have faced up to the challenges of the pandemic. This experience will stand them in good stead for the future. Their success is down to hard work and determination, supported by the versatility and commitment of our amazing teachers. I am in awe of them all.