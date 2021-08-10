Harrogate students celebrate star-studded A-level results

Harrogate students at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) celebrated top A-level results today (Tuesday August 10).

Isobel Guggenheim and Adam Sidhom, both from Harrogate town, scooped three straight A*s, with Isobel notching them up in biology, chemistry and physics, and Adam in biology, chemistry and government and politics.

Alyssa Miller, from Beckwithshaw, achieved A*s in art and design and business studies, plus an A in psychology, while Jonathan Townsend, from Kirkby Overblow, gained A*s in business studies and economics and an A in geography.

More than half (58 per cent) of students at GSAL achieved the top grades of three As or more, with 17 students gaining 4 A*s and a further 22 achieving at least three A*s.

40 per cent were passes at A*

2 per cent of grades were at A*and A

88 per cent of grades were at A*-B