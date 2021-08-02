Man jailed for selling cocaine in Harrogate

Harrogate drug dealer, Wesley Austin Waterworth of no fixed address, has been jailed for just over two years for dealing cocaine in the town.

Waterworth, 29, was arrested in March last year following a short chase after he fled from officers who spotted a drug deal taking place outside a social club on East Parade.

A search of his clothing revealed over £570 in cash and following a further search of his home at the time, officers found more cocaine including wraps and a large rock, cannabis, and drugs paraphernalia including two sets of weighing scales.

Waterworth pleaded guilty to four charges:

Possessing cocaine with intent to supply

Being concerned in the supply of cannabis

Criminal damage

Possessing a class C drug

He was jailed for two years and two weeks on 29 July 2021. He was also ordered to pay £200 to fix the social club’s door after pulling the handle off while trying to evade arrest.

At the time of the offences he was serving a previous five-year prison sentence for burglary and violence on licence. He was immediately recalled to prison following his arrest.