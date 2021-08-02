Harrogate Christmas Market won’t go ahead on Montpellier Hill, but other locations may be possible

Harrogate Christmas Market won’t be taking place this year on Montpellier Hill in Harrogate. Harrogate Borough Council have said thatas the event plan did not take into account potential overcrowding, evacuation procedures, counter-terrorism measures or any ongoing risk of Covid-19.

The organisers of the Harrogate Christmas Market, Brian & Beryl Dunsby and Chairman Steve Scarre have said they were staggered to receive an email letter from Harrogate Borough Council last week that said: “after careful consideration, they are unable to agree the use of Montpellier Hill Stray site for the Christmas Market and as such cannot grant a licence.” It added that they “hope you are able to identify a suitable alternative location to allow the event to take place elsewhere.”

The issue is around the location, and Harrogate Borough Council have said that they are open to a Christmas Market being run from another location.

Brian Dunsby said: This follows several weeks of silence whilst the HBC was presumably evaluating our Event Plan which was submitted on 5th May and the supplementary information which they subsequently requested, which was submitted on 10 June. At no point has there been any opportunity to meet the Council Officers and other key experts to discuss their outstanding concerns. We expected to be invited to a SAG meeting to discuss the Event Plan and the Supplementary Information but we have not been given that opportunity. We have bent over backwards to fulfil all the recommended security and safety measures around the site. In contrast to all their criticisms, we have not had the opportunity to talk about the benefits which the Market brings to Town Centre businesses. These appear not to have been considered by them.

This event was conceived in 2012 by John Fox and Brian Dunsby to attract shoppers into Harrogate at a quiet time of the year. Shop Window displays, competitions and Town Lights were also co-ordinated.







Brian Dunsby said: We were careful to keep the town centre streets free for all the shoppers who were attracted there, and they have been filled to capacity by such shoppers during every Harrogate Christmas Market event ever since. Many Town Centre shop-keepers and other local businesses have told us that the Christmas Market days are the best four days trading of the year. For example, if our estimated attendance of 85,000 in 2019 each spent an average of £30 at hotels, restaurants, bars and shops etc., this would add £2.5 million to the local economy. We have always had strong support from over 20 local trade and voluntary groups based in the Town Centre. This factor does not seem to have been considered by the Council. In our view there are so many more positives about the Harrogate Christmas Market than there are concerns.

In 2016 a report by Consultant Malcolm Veigas looked into possible alternative locations, it was commissioned by the Council and concluded that “This review confirms that the Stray is the best location for events in the town and as such should continue to be used as the location for the Christmas Market.”