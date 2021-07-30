HBC say they are committed to Ripon Leisure Centre

Following a post on Facebook by a Ripon resident saying Ripon Leisure Centre should not re-open due to ground stability problems, Harrogate Borough Council have confirmed that work will proceed.

A council spokesman said:

We’re not sure why Mr Mackintosh has suggested that the investment project at Ripon Leisure Centre is to be suspended indefinitely, seeing as he doesn’t work for us nor the appointed contractor(s) carrying out the works.

As we’ve said previously, the void which is underneath the existing leisure centre is understood to have been present a number of years. This was only discovered as a result of the work to prepare the new swimming pool site.

Now that it has been discovered, we are now investigating further. Should any remedial work be required, then they will be carried out.

We remain committed to providing modern, fit-for-purpose leisure facilities for the people of Ripon and are looking forward to opening the new facilities.