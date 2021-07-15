A1M closure between junction 60 (Bradbury) and Junction 62 (Durham)  

Highways England is advising drivers that the A1M in County Durham is closed in both directions between Junction 60 (Bradbury) and Junction 62 (Durham) due to a serious incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and allow extra time for their journeys.

North bound traffic is advised to follow the solid black square diversion symbol on road signs before exiting the A1M at Junction 60 (Bradbury Interchange) and take the third exit onto the A689 eastbound. They should then travel east on the A689 to its junction with the A177 and join the A177 northbound.

From here continue on the A177 north towards Coxhoe. At the A688 junction (Metal Bridge) join the westbound A688. At this point follow the solid black triangle diversion symbol on road signs before continuing west on the A688 to Thinford Roundabout where you join the A167 northbound. Drivers should then continue north on the A167 passing Durham and Chester-le-Street to re-join the A1M at Junction 63.

Drivers heading southbound are advised to follow the solid black diamond diversion symbol on road signs before exiting the A1M at Junction 63 (Chester-le-Street Interchange) and take the third exit onto the A167 southbound.

Traffic should continue travelling south on the A167 passing Chester-le-Street and Durham before joining the A688 eastbound at Thinford roundabout. At this point drivers should follow the solid black circle diversion symbol on road signs to join the A177 south and continue south towards Sedgefield.

At the A689 junction please join the A689 westbound and continue west to re-join the A1M at Junction 60.