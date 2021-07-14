Harrogate man sent to prison for 15 years for child sexual offences

A 41-year-old man from Harrogate has been jailed for 15 years for a series of child sexual offences.

Ricky Andrew Clench appeared at Teesside Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 13 July 2021)

He was found guilty of:

Raping a child under 13

Assaulting a child under 13 by penetration and;

of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

He was remanded into custody overnight and was sentenced this morning (Wednesday 14 July 2021). He was also issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Clench’s reign of abuse started in August 2017 when he lived in the Northallerton area and continued until September 2018, when the victim bravely came forward and reported his offences to the police.

Clench denied the offences and maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and court hearings.

The jury found him guilty of all three of the charges.