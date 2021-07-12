Harrogate set to roll out Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) scheme

Funding has been secured from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) local authority delivery programme to roll out the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) across North Yorkshire.

The project, delivered in partnership with Better Homes Yorkshire, City of York Council, Eclipse Energy and Heat Insulation, aims to improve resident’s comfort and fuel bills by improving the energy efficiency of homes across the Harrogate district.

Homes will benefit from energy efficiency measures including cavity wall insulation, draft proofing and loft or attic insulation.

To qualify for the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG), homeowners or private tenants need to have a total household income of less than £30,000 per year and have a property with an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of E, F or G and some EPC D rated properties may be eligible.

Trevor Watson, director of economy, environment and housing, said: This is a great opportunity for residents with lower EPC rated homes to improve their efficiency, lower energy consumption and reduce their fuel bills. I’d encourage all eligible residents to visit the Better Homes Yorkshire website and apply as soon as possible.

To find out more about the scheme, to see if you’re eligible and to apply, please contact Better Homes Yorkshire on 0800 597 1500 or email: betterhomes@york.gov.uk