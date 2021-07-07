TalkTalk say that internet usage has increased by 43% in Harrogate

TalkTalk have said that network use in Harrogate has increased by of 43%, between January 2020 – April 2021

The local trend echoes the national trend, and there are no signs of it slowing down. That’s either with many of us set to work from home until July, and possibly beyond, along with a summer of sports being broadcast online.

Connectivity provider TalkTalk is ramping up its full fibre expansion programme, bringing ultrafast packages with average top speeds of 506Mb/s to homes across Harrogate. This is will give the highest internet speeds ever seen in the town, and is being built upon the CityFibre infrastructure.

There is a full fibre expansion across Harrogate being undertaken in conjunction with CityFibre and Openreach. That has the aim of delivering the latest broadband technology to customers, giving faster download rates and greater reliability of connection.

TalkTalk has built its new Future Fibre packages using that fibre technology, to bring residents in Harrogate to give a fibre directly into the home. TalkTalk say that Future Fibre is 45 x faster and 5 x more reliable than standard broadband.

Jonathan Kini, Managing Director of TalkTalk Direct Business and Consumer, said: We believe fast, affordable, full fibre broadband should be accessible to all. This has been brought into even sharper focus by culture changes resulting from the pandemic. We’re thrilled that people across Harrogate can now benefit from the UK’s latest fibre technology thanks to our new Future Fibre packages.







Kim Johnston, City Manager for CityFibre in Harrogate, said: Our 46m investment in the Harrogate area has already provided residents and businesses with gigabit-capable connectivity and work is continuing to bring our Full Fibre network within reach of almost every home and business. We are pleased to welcome TalkTalk to our network, providing additional choice for residents who will be able the reap the benefits that state-of-the-art digital connectivity brings. As our Harrogate build progresses into new areas of the town over the next year, we look forward to even more homes having access to fast and reliable digital connectivity.