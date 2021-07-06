A section of Dalton Lane in Thirsk is due to be resurfaced later this month.

North Yorkshire County Council’s contractor will carry out and fund the work, which involves resurfacing a section of road they completed last year.

County Councillor Robert Baker, member for the Sowerby division, said: Due to issues with material supplies, the current surfacing does not meet our specification and will be re-laid at the cost of our contractor’s supplier. Unfortunately the issue was out of our hands and these circumstances are very disappointing. However, we have a responsibility to ensure our roads are safe for all road users and are in the best condition they can be.

A full road closure will be in operation from 6pm on Friday, 16 July, until 6am on Monday, 19 July. Advance warning signs will be in place as well as a signed diversion route.

The County Council has worked in conjunction with local businesses to notify of the weekend closure and notification letters have been sent to affected residents. This will be supported by onsite signage.

Vehicle access to properties will be restricted but contractors will assist where possible during the working day. Pedestrian access will not be permitted.

Cllr Baker added: We appreciate the closure will be particularly inconvenient for those living locally so we apologise in advance for the disruption. We ask for your cooperation while we carry out this essential work.

For updates and details of the road closure please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map





