Live Music Announced for Returning Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

Local artists and performers will be taking to the stage at Ripley Castle on August bank holiday weekend.

Returning to Ripley Castle after a turbulent year, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will be celebrating local food, drink, music and independent businesses on August bank holiday weekend, 28th-30th August.

The festival boasts a varied and talented line up of local singers and musicians from across Yorkshire, showcasing a broad range of styles including pop, soul, jazz and blues. Artists include The Leeds City Stompers, playing vintage blues, ragtime, swing, jump blues, skiffle and folk music that was popular in America in the 1920s , and Geri Ward, a solo vocalist and musician with over 20 years’ experience performing in bands, and as an international vocalist.

Also performing on the main stage this year will be Leeds Musical Theatre Choir, specialising in performing songs from everyone’s favourite musicals from stage and screen.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said We are so excited to be back at Ripley Castle this year with such a diverse line up. Yorkshire has an incredible range of musicians and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase some fantastic performances after such a quiet year, that attendees of all ages will be able to enjoy.

Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend this August bank holiday festival, with an expanded Artisan Market, Entertainers & Street Performers, Kids Activities, Wellbeing Activities, and a variety of live jazz, pop and acoustic Music from local artists.







The line-up so far:

Saturday 28th:

11:00 – 11:45 Will Forrester 12:15 – 13:00 Hannah Goodall 13:30 – 14:15 Emaline Delapaix Duo 14:45 – 15:30 Leeds City Stompers 16:00 – 16:45 Ross McWhirter 17:15 – 18:00 Marti Clement & Rich Jevons 18:15 – 19:00 Will Forrester

Sunday 29th:

11:00 – 11:45 Will Forrester 12:15 – 13:00 Jess Simpson 13:30 – 14:15 TBC 14:45 – 15:30 Danny Charles 16:00 – 16:45 Andy Taft 17:15 – 18:00 Will Forrester

Monday 30th: 11:00 – 11:45 Will Forrester 12:15 – 13:00 Geri Ward 13:30 – 14:15 Alex Eva 14:45 – 15:30 The Washboard Resonators 16:00 – 16:45 Leeds Musical Theatre Choir 17:15 – 18:00 The Royal Duo

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £18,125 over the past four years for local mental health charities.

More information and presale tickets are available now from the website https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/