Live Music Announced for Returning Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

Local artists and performers will be taking to the stage at Ripley Castle on August bank holiday weekend.



Returning to Ripley Castle after a turbulent year, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will be celebrating local food, drink, music and independent businesses on August bank holiday weekend, 28th-30th August.

The festival boasts a varied and talented line up of local singers and musicians from across Yorkshire, showcasing a broad range of styles including pop, soul, jazz and blues. Artists include The Leeds City Stompers, playing vintage blues, ragtime, swing, jump blues, skiffle and folk music that was popular in America in the 1920s , and Geri Ward, a solo vocalist and musician with over 20 years’ experience performing in bands, and as an international vocalist.

Also performing on the main stage this year will be Leeds Musical Theatre Choir, specialising in performing songs from everyone’s favourite musicals from stage and screen.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said

We are so excited to be back at Ripley Castle this year with such a diverse line up.

Yorkshire has an incredible range of musicians and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase some fantastic performances after such a quiet year, that attendees of all ages will be able to enjoy.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director
Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend this August bank holiday festival, with an expanded Artisan Market, Entertainers & Street Performers, Kids Activities, Wellbeing Activities, and a variety of live jazz, pop and acoustic Music from local artists.



The line-up so far:

Saturday 28th:
11:00 – 11:45Will Forrester
12:15 – 13:00Hannah Goodall
13:30 – 14:15Emaline Delapaix Duo
14:45 – 15:30Leeds City Stompers
16:00 – 16:45Ross McWhirter
17:15 – 18:00Marti Clement & Rich Jevons
18:15 – 19:00Will Forrester
Sunday 29th:
11:00 – 11:45Will Forrester
12:15 – 13:00Jess Simpson
13:30 – 14:15TBC
14:45 – 15:30Danny Charles
16:00 – 16:45Andy Taft
17:15 – 18:00Will Forrester
Monday 30th:
11:00 – 11:45Will Forrester
12:15 – 13:00Geri Ward
13:30 – 14:15Alex Eva
14:45 – 15:30The Washboard Resonators
16:00 – 16:45Leeds Musical Theatre Choir
17:15 – 18:00The Royal Duo
The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £18,125 over the past four years for local mental health charities.

More information and presale tickets are available now from the website https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/


