Commissioner selects preferred candidate for Interim Chief Fire Officer

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott has selected Jon Foster to be the Interim Chief Fire Officer of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Following a full and open selection process and a rigorous interview, Mr Foster – currently the Deputy Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire – will be recommended to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel for their approval at the next meeting later this month.

Jon Foster started his career at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1983 as an on-call firefighter at Boroughbridge. He pursued his ambition to join as a wholetime firefighter in 1994 and has since worked in a wide range of roles across the county, before being made Deputy Chief Fire Officer in September 2019.

Current Chief Andrew Brodie will retire this summer as Chief Fire Officer after two and a half years leading the Fire and Rescue Service.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott said: Our communities are some of the safest places to live in the country and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service plays a hugely important role in ensuring that continues. It was important to select the best person to lead the team, and I am delighted to recommend Jon Foster for that role over the next 12 months. As the current Deputy Chief Fire Officer, and having worked within the Service for the past 38 years, Jon is someone who knows North Yorkshire and York inside out. He has the respect of colleagues and the commitment to continue the work to create an even stronger and sustainable service. Resources are always constrained, but I was impressed by Jon’s commitment to innovation in response and preventative practices, and his desire to ensure we have an emergency service which reflects the communities they serve. Subject to the Panel’s approval of Jon’s suitability at their confirmation hearing, I look forward to working with him to deliver a modern, reactive and respected organisation that protects people and property, and saves lives.







Jon Foster, Deputy Chief Fire Officer and Interim Chief Fire Officer Designate of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: I am delighted to be afforded the opportunity to serve the public of North Yorkshire as Interim Chief Fire Officer. I started my fire service career in 1983 at Boroughbridge as a retained firefighter and feel immensely privileged to be the preferred candidate to lead the Service about which I am passionate. I look forward to addressing the Panel later this month. With their approval, I will look forward to working alongside the Commissioner to deliver a high quality service to the public.

Mr Foster will take up the position, subject to approval from the Police, Fire and Crime Panel, on 22 July and will have up to a one-year contract. A permanent successor will be appointed after a consultation on the Fire and Rescue Plan which is due to take place later this year.