North Yorkshire’s on-demand bus service takes to the roads

Travellers can now ride on North Yorkshire’s pilot on-demand bus service after a much-anticipated launch.

Run by North Yorkshire County Council, the YorBus pilot is under way in the Ripon, Bedale and Masham area.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: The YorBus project introduces a major change in the provision of rural bus services. It offers residents the opportunity to book a journey when and where they require it, whether for work, shopping, attending medical appointments or to access other services. This demand-responsive bus service is targeted at the more rural parts of our county. We received many positive comments at recent roadshows held by our YorBus team, who now look forward to welcoming passengers on board.

Users can choose when and where they want to travel via a dedicated app which has been created by Via, the leader in TransitTech.

Once a desired pick-up and drop-off location has been selected, riders are directed to a nearby bus stop. The mobile app allows passengers to plan and track their bus journey, even when on-board.

The service runs from 6.55am to 6pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on Saturdays. There is a flat fare for using the service; £1.20 for adults and 65p for children between the ages of 5-17.

Customers can choose to pay with card or cash on the bus. Children under 5 can travel for free and concessionary bus passes can be used on the service, subject to existing Terms and Conditions.

YorBus is fully accessible, with low floor access and a ramp access for users of wheelchairs, pushchairs and those with mobility difficulties.

For more information about the YorBus service please visit

Via works with more than 200 partners across the globe and in the UK, including Transport for Wales, Milton Keynes Council, Stagecoach, and Go-Coach to power flexible, technology-enabled solutions that increase efficiency, reduce operational cost, and expand access to public transport.