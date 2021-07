Coroner’s officers in North Yorkshire are trying to trace the next of kin of a 70-year-old Harrogate man who recently died.

Malcolm Miles was found deceased at his home in Dene Park, Harrogate.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

He lived in the Harrogate area for at least a few years.

Anyone who believes they are Mr Miles’ next of kin, or has information that could assist the coroner, is urged to email