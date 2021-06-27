Carey Huegett appointed Ladies First Team Manager

Harrogate Town AFC have appointed Carey Huegett as their Ladies First Team Manager.

A former Harrogate Town player and PDC coach, Huegett takes the position, having been heavily involved in girls/women’s football for the last 24 years.

Huegett’s footballing journey started at age seven with Leeds United, a club our new Manager would spend 20 years with as a player, captain, coach, assistant manager and mentor.

As a player, as well as representing Harrogate Town and Leeds United, Huegett received national recognition at age 13, a journey that would continue up to the age of 21. As well as having had a successful playing career, Carey is a top coach who will complement the structure of women’s football at Harrogate Town.

Carey said: I would like to thank Harrogate Town for giving me the opportunity to work at such a fantastic club – I feel extremely proud and privileged to be appointed Ladies First Team Manager and I’m really excited for the challenge ahead. As my hometown club, it has been brilliant to witness the men’s team enjoy so much success, something which I hope to see the Ladies teams experience in the near future. I am delighted that the club and I share the same ambition and vision for women’s football at Harrogate Town, and I am really excited for what the future holds. My mission is to help Harrogate Town take the next step on the ladder of success by creating a pathway for players from a young age right through to the first team. This coaching role is not just a hobby for me, it is a passion to succeed and get the best out of others. I want to see women’s football at Harrogate Town go from strength to strength – starting with promotion.

The Ladies team will be holding trials over the coming weeks ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Trials will take place at St John Fisher’s High School 3G Pitch (HG2 8PT) for both the first team and development team on the following dates…

Thursday 1 July 8pm – 10pm

Sunday 4 July 1pm – 3pm

Tuesday 6 July 8pm – 10pm

To register for trials, please complete the form.