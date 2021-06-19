Harrogate & Knaresborough Lib Dems say shock triumph in the Chesham and Amersham by-election puts local conservatives “on notice”

The Liberal Democrats shock triumph in the Chesham and Amersham by-election would see some 154 seats across the country flip to the party after they sent shockwaves through the Tory blue wall.
Requiring just an 8.5% swing, Harrogate & Knaresborough is one of those 154 constituencies that would turn Liberal Democrat at an election.
This compares to the 25% swing in Chesham and Amersham which saw the Liberal Democrats elect their 12th MP Sarah Green.
The 25% from Chesham and Amersham has put blue wall seats like Harrogate & Knaresborough “on notice” with the Liberal Democrats being the leading opposition to the Conservatives.
The Liberal Democrats are winning against the Conservatives. 2021 has seen the Party gain a host of local council seats and councils from the Tories.
Commenting Cllr Pat Marsh, Leader of the LibDem Group on Harrogate Borough Council said:
Our huge triumph in Chesham and Amersham has shown that the Liberal Democrats are a serious and credible opposition to this Conservative party.
Many Conservative MPs are now looking over their shoulders and there is no reason why Harrogate & Knaresborough should be any different.
A significant factor in the by-election was the government’s proposed changes to the planning system which are deeply unpopular. If these changes are introduced communities in Harrogate & Knaresborough will find it even harder to control development.
The voters of Chesham and Amersham gave their verdict. I am sure the voters of Harrogate and Knaresborough will do the same.